Artists gather for "Funky Little Weekend" in McLean, Shirley

FUNKS GROVE — Whenever his family visits a local art show, Bloomington dad Levi Lawrence said his 9-year-old daughter, Harper, is inspired by something new.

Last time they visited a show and came home, she immediately got her crayons and drew up five pictures in her notebook, Lawrence said.

“I get to see different pieces and be inspired,” Harper said. “I like art and just doodling.”

Families and friends enjoyed themselves with “A Funky Little Weekend” in Funks Grove and McLean on Saturday and Sunday, an opportunity to shop for holiday gifts from local artists and small businesses.

Organized by Artists of the Corn, this was the troupe’s first time promoting a show in tandem with local shops for a full weekend of activities.

Each event included local businesses, potters, illustrators, painters, fabric artists, jewelers, glass blowers, wood carvers and more from across Illinois and Missouri.

“It’s about having a community with this troupe,” said Sarah Fleming, an event organizer and owner of The Pipe Dream Salon in Normal. “Even if we haven’t met them before, these artist are all like family when they walk in.”

Fleming said the idea for an event came about when artists’ shows were canceled during the pandemic and they needed a place to showcase and sell their art.

After a few shows last year, the troupe gained access this weekend to a newly redesigned space at the Funk Farms Trust in Shirley, with over 30 artist setting up shop there.

“Being a small and local business, we’re trying to help other businesses in the area to make more sales around this time of year, because it’s really easy for people to shop on Amazon,” said Katie Funk, who owns Funks Grove Heritage Fruit and Grains with her husband, Jeff Hake.

Although they are out of their famous maple “sirup,” Hake said they do have small 40-milliliter bottles to hold people over while their bourbon barrel-aged sirup finishes up in the next week or two.

Their other treats and items include maple candies, Route 66 pins, sugar, handmade greeting cards, pancake or muffin mixes and more, Hake said.

Sandra Garey, of Hudson, said she and her friend Diana Ropp, of Normal, ventured out to the grove after buying some tree ornaments at the country store, and ended up buying a jar of the maple black raspberry sauce.

“We read about this on Facebook and decided to visit some spots Sunday,” Garey said. “I’ll probably use this with some pork chops or just on some ice cream.”

At Funk Farms Trust’s “Shuckin’ Awesome Art Market,” some of the artist vendors included Bloomington-based glass shop Gathered Illusions, which showcased glass pendants, marbles, vases, ornaments and pumpkins.

“We have a great collection of artists in a beautiful building, and there is still more to check out at the other locations,” said owner and event organizer Brock Eddleman. “Especially for younger people, this is a very nice place to inspire them and get them involved with art and commune with others.”

Hannah Johnson, owner of Uncaged Arts and Practicals in Bloomington, was showcasing her lamps, candles and incense holders made from rescued, renewed and salvaged materials.

Johnson said she uses wood salvaged from historic homes in Bloomington-Normal that were set for demolition, and combines it with other items to create industrial-inspired pieces of art.

“Artists of the Corn is doing such a great job of connecting Central Illinois artists and really thinking about those pockets of art here,” Johnson said.

Sharon Chung, recently elected to a Democratic seat for the 91st House District, was also present with her family, looking through the various artwork and supporting her friends, including Fleming.

“Sarah has been a good friend of mine for many years now, and I really love seeing what she does with her own art and then bringing all these artists in one place under one roof,” Chung said. “It’s really just an exciting community.”

Jeff Williams, an artist based at the DIM Art House in Springfield and former punk-rock band member of Annihilate, said the event acts as a way to positively reinforce artists and provide networking.

“I think it’s important to realize what you do is OK even outside of people that you directly know,” Williams said. “You just need to believe in yourself a little more to be able to spread your art out to different areas, smaller and larger.”

Justarrea Curry, owner of Demystified Herbalist in Springfield, was selling her herbal teas made for anxiety and respiratory issues, as well as other herbal items like oils for skin conditions, and perfumes.

“I make sure it’s all natural and locally sourced,” Curry said. “I also do herbal education and teach classes on herbal medicine, on how you combine them to make medicines and other products.”

Curry’s sister Ja Nelle Davenport-Pleasure, owner of Extraordinary Visions in Champaign, was right by her selling her own paintings and African dolls made from recycled materials like newspapers, receipts and magazines.

“I use my artwork to allow people to have a voice, especially people of color,” Davenport-Pleasure said. “We have emotions and thoughts, but they’re misconstrued or misinterpreted, and by allowing us to speak through art, through color and through faceless expressions, people can get a better understanding of who we are and connect.”