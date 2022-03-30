Arrey Obenson to speak at Multicultural Leadership graduation on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — The Multicultural Leadership Institute Board of Directors announced Arrey Obenson as the keynote speaker for the program's class of 2022 graduation at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Obenson is the author of "Bridging the Opportunity Gap" and serves at president and CEO of the International Institute of St. Louis, a regional hub for immigrant services and community engagement. Obenson also serves as co-founder and CEO of Transformunity, a firm that assists organizations in addressing complex challenges through strategy development, movement building, advocacy and strategic events.

Before founding of Transformunity, Obenson was secretary general of Junior Chamber International, a global network of 150,000 young active citizens in more than 100 countries, empowering young people to create positive change in their communities. During his tenure, Obenson was chief administrative officer leading the organization's overall strategy and supervising a team to achieve the organization's mission across the world.

Obenson has spoken to audiences in nearly 100 countries. He is a member of the Cameroon Bar Association with a master of law degree from St. Louis University. He resides in St. Louis with his wife and two sons.

The ceremony will be live streamed at fb.me/e/23vsgdrTK.

Visit bn-mclp.org/graduation-2022/ for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

