Area firefighters 'Fill the Boot' for muscular dystrophy research

NORMAL — Bloomington-Normal drivers and passersby are being asked to help fill firefighters' boots with money for muscular dystrophy research.
Logan Wright, a spokesperson for Illinois Association of Fire Fighters Local
2442, said, "It's a yearly thing that we and a lot of other union fire departments do. ... It is just a benefit to the Muscular Dystrophy Association."
According to its donor website, the MDA has partnered with the International Association of Fire Fighters since 1954 for "Fill the Boot" drives.
Firefighters will be stationed from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 18, and Friday, Aug. 20, at the corner of Willow and School streets in Normal.
"IAFF has partnered with the MDA for many years since our inception," Wright said, since at least the 1980s.
Last year, IAFF raised over $5,000.
"We've been hovering between $3,000 and $5,000. So we're definitely looking to jump over that $6,000 mark," Wright said Thursday morning.
Close
081422-blm-loc-baseball1
Ryan Weaver, front left, and others stand for "The Star-Spangled Banner" before playing the Lafayette Aviators on Aug. 5.
081422-blm-loc-baseball7
Ryne Willard (13) banters with teammates in the dugout.
081422-blm-loc-baseball2
Ryne Willard (13) exchanges a baseball for a hot dog from some young fans during a game Aug. 5.
081422-blm-loc-baseball11
Will Henson (16) gets ready to bat during the game against Lafayette Aviators.
081422-blm-loc-baseball6
Will Henson (16) warms up and stretches before the Aug. 5 game.
081422-blm-loc-baseball15
A player gets ready to bat during the game against Lafayette Aviators.
081422-blm-loc-baseball12
Chase Gockel (17) has fun by carrying Ryne Willard (13) during the game against Lafayette Aviators.
081422-blm-loc-baseball9
Players watch the game against Lafayette Aviators.
081422-blm-loc-baseball10
Fans watch the game against Lafayette Aviators.
081422-blm-loc-baseball3
Dominic DiLello (36) is congratulated after scoring against Lafayette Aviators on Aug. 5.
081422-blm-loc-baseball5
Some young fans keep their eyes trained on the dugout during the game.
fans arrive 1 080822.JPG
Fans arrive for the game against Lafayette Aviators.
081422-blm-loc-baseball4
Jackson Blemler, center, laughs with his teammates during the game.
081422-blm-loc-baseball16
Pitchers work on learning different pitches during the game against Lafayette Aviators.
081422-blm-loc-baseball8
Peyton Dillingham gets ready to bat during the game against Lafayette Aviators.
081422-blm-loc-baseball13
Peyton Dillingham takes some swings in the batting cage before the game against Lafayette Aviators.
081422-blm-loc-baseball14
Ryan Weaver, front left, and other stand for "The Star-Spangled Banner" the game against Lafayette Aviators.
081422-blm-loc-baseball1
Ryan Weaver, front left, and others stand for "The Star-Spangled Banner" before playing the Lafayette Aviators on Aug. 5.
081422-blm-loc-baseball7
Ryne Willard (13) banters with teammates in the dugout.
081422-blm-loc-baseball2
Ryne Willard (13) exchanges a baseball for a hot dog from some young fans during a game Aug. 5.
081422-blm-loc-baseball11
Will Henson (16) gets ready to bat during the game against Lafayette Aviators.
081422-blm-loc-baseball6
Will Henson (16) warms up and stretches before the Aug. 5 game.
081422-blm-loc-baseball15
A player gets ready to bat during the game against Lafayette Aviators.
081422-blm-loc-baseball12
Chase Gockel (17) has fun by carrying Ryne Willard (13) during the game against Lafayette Aviators.
081422-blm-loc-baseball9
Players watch the game against Lafayette Aviators.
081422-blm-loc-baseball10
Fans watch the game against Lafayette Aviators.
081422-blm-loc-baseball3
Dominic DiLello (36) is congratulated after scoring against Lafayette Aviators on Aug. 5.
081422-blm-loc-baseball5
Some young fans keep their eyes trained on the dugout during the game.
fans arrive 1 080822.JPG
Fans arrive for the game against Lafayette Aviators.
081422-blm-loc-baseball4
Jackson Blemler, center, laughs with his teammates during the game.
081422-blm-loc-baseball16
Pitchers work on learning different pitches during the game against Lafayette Aviators.
081422-blm-loc-baseball8
Peyton Dillingham gets ready to bat during the game against Lafayette Aviators.
081422-blm-loc-baseball13
Peyton Dillingham takes some swings in the batting cage before the game against Lafayette Aviators.
081422-blm-loc-baseball14
Ryan Weaver, front left, and other stand for "The Star-Spangled Banner" the game against Lafayette Aviators.
Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.