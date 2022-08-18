Area firefighters 'Fill the Boot' for muscular dystrophy research

NORMAL — Bloomington-Normal drivers and passersby are being asked to help fill firefighters' boots with money for muscular dystrophy research.

Logan Wright, a spokesperson for Illinois Association of Fire Fighters Local 2442, said, "It's a yearly thing that we and a lot of other union fire departments do. ... It is just a benefit to the Muscular Dystrophy Association."

According to its donor website, the MDA has partnered with the International Association of Fire Fighters since 1954 for "Fill the Boot" drives.

Firefighters will be stationed from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, and Friday, Aug. 20, at the corner of Willow and School streets in Normal.

"IAFF has partnered with the MDA for many years since our inception," Wright said, since at least the 1980s.

Last year, IAFF raised over $5,000.

"We've been hovering between $3,000 and $5,000. So we're definitely looking to jump over that $6,000 mark," Wright said Thursday morning.