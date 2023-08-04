Volunteers at Midwest Food Bank sort through sweet corn donated by Nayak Farms. The corn will be packaged and distributed to area food pantries.
PROVIDED PHOTO
Midwest Food Bank received 14 tons of sweet corn on Thursday from Nayak Farms, a small family farm in Gardner.
PROVIDED PHOTO
Volunteers from the Normal Community West High School soccer team sort through sweet corn donated from Nayak Farms to Midwest Food Bank. The corn will be packaged and distributed to area food pantries.
PROVIDED PHOTO
A Midwest Food Bank volunteer moves a forklift full of sweet corn donated by Nayak Farms. The corn will be packaged and distributed to area food pantries.
PROVIDED PHOTO
Volunteers from the Normal Community West High School soccer team sort through sweet corn donated from Nayak Farms to Midwest Food Bank. The corn will be packaged and distributed to area food pantries.
NORMAL — Midwest Food Bank received 14 tons of sweet corn on Thursday from Nayak Farms, a small family farm in Gardner.
Bloomington-Normal native Dr. Dave Nayak owns the farm, dividing his time among the farm, his Strength to Love Foundation and the Strength to Love Asthma & Allery Free Clinic in Chicago.
The farm's mission is to feed Midwesterners by donating a portion of their yield every harvest to food banks and pantries throughout Illinois. The farm also works to help implement policy change at the state level to fight food insecurity.
Volunteers from the Normal Community West High School soccer team sort through sweet corn donated from Nayak Farms to Midwest Food Bank. The corn will be packaged and distributed to area food pantries.
Volunteers from the Normal Community West High School soccer team sort through sweet corn donated from Nayak Farms to Midwest Food Bank. The corn will be packaged and distributed to area food pantries.