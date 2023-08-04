NORMAL — Midwest Food Bank received 14 tons of sweet corn on Thursday from Nayak Farms, a small family farm in Gardner.

Bloomington-Normal native Dr. Dave Nayak owns the farm, dividing his time among the farm, his Strength to Love Foundation and the Strength to Love Asthma & Allery Free Clinic in Chicago.

The farm's mission is to feed Midwesterners by donating a portion of their yield every harvest to food banks and pantries throughout Illinois. The farm also works to help implement policy change at the state level to fight food insecurity.

Last year, the farm fed over 100,000 people. This year they plan to feed 250,000 food-insecure people with corn and green beans.

Nayak Farms was also recognized at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health for its dedication to tackling food insecurity.

The Normal West High School boys soccer team was at the food bank on Thursday to help crate the corn for future distributions to other food pantries.

