Apple 'n Pork Festival to be held in Clinton this weekend

Nathan Lippert, left, stirs a large kettle of ham and beans Sunday at the 2021 Apple ‘n Pork Festival in Clinton.

 Brendan Denison

CLINTON — The 54th annual Apple 'n Pork Festival returns this weekend, Sept. 24 and 25, in downtown Clinton. 

The festival is free to everyone and features 25 food booths as well as live music. 

Marian Brisard, director of the Clinton Chamber of Commerce, said they are expecting great weather for the community event. 

The festival serves as the main fundraiser for the DeWitt County Museum, and is hosted on its C.H. Moore Homestead at Woodlawn and Center streets. However, it also includes a craft fair at the Vespasian Warner Public Library and over 200 outdoor vendors at Country Junction and the Clinton Antique Mall. Visitors can access the other locations by bus or tram.

Visitors can park at Clinton High School, but they ask for a $3 donation. Brisard said festival goers can take a bus from the high school to Mr. Lincoln's Square and then a tram to the homestead and museum. 

"That's all covered with that donation ... you get to ride for the day," Brisard said. 

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

