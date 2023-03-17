BLOOMINGTON — The 65th Annual Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale will be held from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at the Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, in Bloomington.

Hundreds of volunteers donate time, money and items for the event, which is held to benefit local and international hunger relief efforts. Organizers say it has raised over $8.5 million for relief work throughout the United States and 45 other countries over the past 64 years.

Eighty percent of the net income from the sale is donated to the Mennonite Central Committee, an international relief agency in Pennsylvania, while 20% goes to volunteers who help provide food for the hungry in Central Illinois.

The event kicks off with a pancake and sausage breakfast from 6 a.m. to noon. The Dutch Market & Butcher Shoppe will open at 7 a.m. as well as other booths, including those featuring arts and handicrafts, needlework, quilts and a variety of food items, including curly fries and homemade ice cream.

The grand auction will begin at 8:30 a.m. and continue through the early afternoon or until sold out. Quilts and wall hangings will be up for auction starting at 9 a.m. Furniture and household items also will be auctioned.

A children's auction will be held at 10 a.m.

Starting at 11 a.m., ribeye steaks, butterfly pork chops, barbecues, pork burgers and hot dogs will be served.

The grand auction will continue at 11 a.m., with remaining items auctioned off at 1 p.m. after a prayer takes place at noon.

The event is free and open to the public. It takes place annually every third weekend in March, and typically is held over three days, but this year it is one day only.