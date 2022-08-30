Annual Evergreen Cemetery Walk returns this fall

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Tickets for the 28th Annual Evergreen Cemetery Walk go on sale Tuesday.

The cemetery walk will take place Sept. 24-25 and Oct. 1-2. Performances will run daily with tours beginning at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Virtual viewings will be also be available again Nov. 4-6 due to the success of the event's hybrid model. Though the virtual walk is free, donations are encouraged. 

Tickets are $20 for the general public, $18 for museum members and $8 for students and those under 18 with ID. Tickets can be purchased at mchistory.org.

The McLean County Museum of History, Evergreen Memorial Cemetery and Illinois Voices Theatre - Echoes, came together 28 years ago to solve the growing problem of cemetery vandalism in the community. They realized a need to educate the public, especially students about the importance of preserving and respecting cemeteries as part of the community's collective history.

Professional actors give voices to those who helped shape and create local history, and are buried in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Approximately 201 different people have been featured. 

Contact 309-827-0428 or csummers@mchistory.org for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

