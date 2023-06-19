NORMAL — The Missouri River Runner Amtrak is promoting a new direct route from Chicago to Kansas City with a focus on experiencing the various destinations along the way.

In-person events will be held on June 21 in Springfield and June 22 in Normal where passengers will be greeted with handouts by representatives, giveaways and an opportunity to win a weekend getaway.

Residents are welcome to visit the station and learn more about the stops along the new route, which route promotors described as affordable, sustainable and convenient.

The new route will include Missouri destinations like Lee's Summit, Warrensburg, Sedalia, Jefferson City, Hermann, Washington, Kirkwood and St. Louis.

To learn more about the Missouri River Runner Amtrak route, visit moriverrunner.com.

21 photos from Children's Discovery Museum Supporter Thank You reception Beth Whisman, Sammi Kern, ISU President Emeritus Larry Dietz, Julie Dobski Mark Houska, Marlene Dietz, Dr. Holly Houska Amy Pitzer, Cathy and Dennis Wentworth Kim Schoenbein, Karen DeAngelis Tom Good, Bob Dobski Lynn and Neil Finlen Surinder and Narinder Sethi, Cindy Segobiano, Sonja Reece Dr. Tom Nielsen, Dave Selzer Barb Selzer, Dr. Kathy Bohn Jessica and Jaime Aranda Beth Whisman, Lauren Lurkins Paul Scharnett, Sammi Kern Mary Bennett Henrichs, Scott Henrichs Theresa and Joe Prosser Shari Buckellew, Beth Whisman Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille, Dr. Julie Dobksi, Dr. Larry Dietz Cindy and Mark Segobiano Neil Finlen, Steve Snyder Julie Dobski Marlene Dietz Dr. Larry Dietz Beth Whisman Bob Dobski