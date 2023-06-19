NORMAL — The Missouri River Runner Amtrak is promoting a new direct route from Chicago to Kansas City with a focus on experiencing the various destinations along the way.
In-person events will be held on June 21 in Springfield and June 22 in Normal where passengers will be greeted with handouts by representatives, giveaways and an opportunity to win a weekend getaway.
Residents are welcome to visit the station and learn more about the stops along the new route, which route promotors described as affordable, sustainable and convenient.
The new route will include Missouri destinations like Lee's Summit, Warrensburg, Sedalia, Jefferson City, Hermann, Washington, Kirkwood and St. Louis.
To learn more about the Missouri River Runner Amtrak route, visit moriverrunner.com.
21 photos from Children's Discovery Museum Supporter Thank You reception
Beth Whisman, Sammi Kern, ISU President Emeritus Larry Dietz, Julie Dobski
Mark Houska, Marlene Dietz, Dr. Holly Houska
Amy Pitzer, Cathy and Dennis Wentworth
Kim Schoenbein, Karen DeAngelis
Surinder and Narinder Sethi, Cindy Segobiano, Sonja Reece
Dr. Tom Nielsen, Dave Selzer
Barb Selzer, Dr. Kathy Bohn
Beth Whisman, Lauren Lurkins Paul Scharnett, Sammi Kern
Mary Bennett Henrichs, Scott Henrichs
Shari Buckellew, Beth Whisman
Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille, Dr. Julie Dobksi, Dr. Larry Dietz
Neil Finlen, Steve Snyder
Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.