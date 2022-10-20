American Legion taking donations for Hurricane Ian victims

BLOOMINGTON — The American Legion this week is collecting items to provide relief for Hurricane Ian victims in Florida.
Items needed included cleaning supplies, diapers, baby formula, deodorant and feminine products. Items can be brought to The American Legion Department of Illinois, 2720 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington.
Those who would like a tax deduction can call the legion at 309-663-0361 with a credit card, and the legion will buy the items they need. The final day to donate is Friday, Oct. 21, and the donation truck will be leaving Monday, Oct. 24.
Contact McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission Chairman Art Rodriguez for more information.
Photos: Classic Cars & Candy Bars Cruise
