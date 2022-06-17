Ameren Illinois events to help disabled veterans with utility bills

BLOOMINGTON — Ameren Illinois will offer utility bill assistance to local disabled veterans during an outreach event from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at VFW Post 454, 1006 E. Lincoln St., Suite 1, Bloomington.

Disabled veterans and veterans in the Ameren Illinois service territory are eligible to receive energy bill payment grants and specialized services.

The first 100 attendees will a receive a free storm preparedness kit. Applications will be accepted for the Ameren Illinois Military Support Program, an energy grant up to $100 to assist with energy costs for qualified military and disabled veterans. Customer service representatives will be on site to answer questions regarding energy bills; provide general information on eligible customer programs, including Warm Neighbor, Cool Friends and AIMS; and energy-efficiency tips, rebates and incentives, along with free LED lightbulbs.

Those who wish to apply for the AIMS grant must bring a copy of their Department of Defense 214 form or discharge letter (must be honorably discharged) along with either a copy of an award letter if the disability is related to military service, or a copy of a Social Security disability letter if the disability is not related to the military.

There will be other similar events throughout Central Illinois:

June 21 – Disabled American Veterans Club, 3400 Century Drive, Granite City, 10 a.m.-noon.

June 22 – Rolland Lewis Community Building, Veterans Memorial Park, 800 S. 27 th St., Mt. Vernon, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

St., Mt. Vernon, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. June 28 – Goodwill, 2319 E. War Memorial Drive, Peoria, 9-11 a.m.

June 29 – VFW, 903 E. Morton Ave., Jacksonville, 1-3 p.m.

June 30 – VFW, 1303 E. Main St., Urbana, 2-4 p.m.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3240. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

