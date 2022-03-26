Ameren Illinois donates $38K to United Way of McLean County

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ameren Illinois employees, from left to right, Marty Behrens, supervisor engineer, Amos McLaughlin, electric supervisor, and Amanda Murrell, operations support rep, recently presented a $38,000 check to David Taylor, CEO of the United Way of McLean County.

BLOOMINGTON — The United Way of McLean County has received a $38,000 donation from Ameren Illinois.

The donation is part of nearly $1.3 million in funds given by Ameren Illinois to 24 United Way agencies throughout its service territory, according to a news release.

Ameren Illinois has been a longtime partner and contributor to the United Way, which supports hundreds of causes to help communities across Illinois, including providing immediate basic needs and youth programs. 

While the company contributed nearly $1 million, employees from Ameren Illinois employees pledged nearly $300,000 to support the company's 2021 United Way employee campaign.

