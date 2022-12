Ameren Illinois customers eligible for free Google Nest thermostat

COLLINSVILLE — Ameren Illinois is partnering with Google and the Environmental Law and Policy Center to give customers the gift of energy savings.

Ameren customers can receive a free Google Nest Thermostat, tax and shipping included, as part of a special Cyber Monday deal that runs through Dec. 31.

Approximately half of a typical residential customer's utility costs go toward heating and cooling. With a smart thermostat, customers can create a heating and cooling schedule from their smart device that can help them to remain comfortable and save money. Smart thermostat owners can save between 10 and 12 percent on their heating and cooling costs.

Customers can visit AmerenIllinoisSavings.com/CyberMonday to receive the deal. Current Ameren Illinois electric or gas residential delivery service customers who heat their homes with natural gas or electricity delivered by Ameren are eligible for the offer. Homes heated by propane do not qualify.

Each qualifying residential customer account is limited to one smart thermostat. Customers are asked to check the name at the bottom of their most recent Ameren bill to see who is listed as the account holder.