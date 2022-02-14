Allison Petty named Central Illinois executive editor

BLOOMINGTON — Allison Petty, an Illinois native and award-winning reporter and editor who has been recognized nationally for her journalism and newsroom leadership, has been named Central Illinois executive editor of Lee Enterprises Inc.

She will oversee the news report on all platforms for The Pantagraph in Bloomington, Herald & Review in Decatur, Journal Gazette/Times-Courier in Mattoon-Charleston and Woodford County Journal in Eureka.

“I’m thrilled about the privilege to lead the talented and dedicated news teams in this region, where I’ve lived most of my adult life,” Petty said. “Every member of this organization cares deeply about the readers we serve, and I’ve seen that passion firsthand for years. I look forward to continuing our commitment to engage those readers wherever they are, delivering the news they want and need to navigate the world, better understand their neighbors and stay informed about what’s happening in their communities.”

Petty had been Midwest digital editor for Lee Enterprises and previously was a reporter, digital projects editor and local news editor in Decatur and Bloomington. She started at the Herald & Review in 2010.

Lee Enterprises Midwest News Director Marc Chase announced Petty’s new role Monday.

“Allison is a proven management talent in our company,” Chase said. “Her experience as an accomplished Midwest digital editor positions her well to move our news group serving Bloomington, Decatur and Mattoon forward into a richer web-based future. Her earnest dedication to the highest quality journalism – and thirst for leading and developing reporters – sets the stage for a promising future for our Central Illinois readers.

“Allison also is a Central Illinois native, with a deep understanding and dedication to the community. Couple that with her demonstrated talents, and her ascension to this top leadership role is a huge win for her news staff and the readers it serves.”

Petty replaces Chris Coates, who has been named executive editor of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia, also owned by Lee Enterprises. Both changes are effective March 10.

Coates started with Lee in St. Louis in 2007 and later was editor of the Sioux City Journal in Iowa. He was named editor of the Herald & Review in 2017 and Central Illinois editor a year later. In 2019, Coates was named editor of the year by the Illinois Press Association. He is also president of the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors board.

“I have been incredibly lucky in my career to surround myself with smart people who care about this incredible business we call journalism,” Coates said. “I have no doubt Allison will continue what we’ve created together.”

Petty credited Coates with helping her grow into the new role.

“I’ve been fortunate to learn from Chris as he worked with our incredible news teams to build and strengthen a culture of watchdog journalism, urgency and reader engagement,” she said. “Anyone who knows him could tell you that Chris leaves everything on the field, every day, and it will be my honor to follow that example.”

Petty has a bachelor's degree from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and earned a master's degree in public affairs reporting at the University of Illinois at Springfield.

She was named one of Editor & Publisher's "25 Under 35" in 2018 and helped lead the Herald & Review to be recognized as one of the trade magazine's "10 That Do It Right" a year later. Editor & Publisher also specifically cited Petty's leadership on rapidly growing digital audience.

“Allison is the perfect choice to lead our editorial teams,” said Dan Adams, president of Central Illinois Media. “She is a proven innovator who will provide the best content, wherever, whenever and however our readers want it."

Chase also wished Coates well, calling his leadership in the greater Illinois news industry “transformational.”

“Chris is one of those solid and rare talents who grasps the evolving needs of our industry in ways few fully comprehend,” Chase said. “He has been a tireless leader in driving the highest quality journalism in both print and digital. Chris also is looked to as a standard-setting voice by other Illinois editors, both within and outside of Lee Enterprises. Richmond is gaining one of our best, and I’m thrilled for him as he heads toward this new challenge.”

