All-black house in Lincoln under contract after becoming Twitter famous

LINCOLN — Sitting in a secluded spot in Lincoln is a house that’s dark inside and out.
But it wasn’t originally built with blackened aesthetics. Seth Goodman, managing owner and broker for ME Realty in Lincoln, said the two-bed, two-bath house at 110 Edgar St. came with white-tan walls and carpeting when first constructed in 1993. The outside was tan at first, too.
The broker said he’s fascinated by the structure, which has the shape of an octagon.
“It was a unique home to begin with, so I had a unique vision for it to update it,” Goodman said.
The broker said it was all local contractors who helped bring his jet-black dream to life, down to the custom window treatments.
“They may have questioned my intentions, but they all followed through,” said Goodman.
Broker Seth Goodman with ME Realty said he had a unique vision for the home, and carried out renovations with all local contractors. He said some of them questioned his intentions, but they followed through.
It's looking to be a successful flip: the property went under contract within two weeks of being on the market, with a listing price of $250,000.
1 of 15
010322-blm-loc-1gothhouse
Pictured is the exterior of a house in Lincoln that was listed last month and went viral on social media for its sleek yet somber appearance.
Provided by ME Realty
010322-blm-loc-2gothhouse
Pictured is the exterior of a house in Lincoln that was listed last month and went viral on social media for its sleek yet somber appearance.
Provided by ME Realty
010322-blm-loc-3gothhouse
Pictured is the exterior of house in Lincoln that was listed last month and went viral on social media for its sleek yet somber appearances.
Provided by ME Realty
010322-blm-loc-4gothhouse
Pictured is the exterior of house in Lincoln that was listed last month and went viral on social media for its sleek yet somber appearances.
Provided by ME Realty
010322-blm-loc-5gothhouse
Pictured is the interior of house in Lincoln that was listed last month and went viral on social media for its sleek yet somber appearances.
Provided by ME Realty
010322-blm-loc-6gothhouse
Pictured is the interior of house in Lincoln that was listed last month and went viral on social media for its sleek yet somber appearances.
Provided by ME Realty
010322-blm-loc-7gothhouse
Pictured is the interior of house in Lincoln that was listed last month and went viral on social media for its sleek yet somber appearances.
Provided by ME Realty
010322-blm-loc-8gothhouse
Pictured is the interior of house in Lincoln that was listed last month and went viral on social media for its sleek yet somber appearances.
Provided by ME Realty
010322-blm-loc-9gothhouse
Pictured is the interior of house in Lincoln that was listed last month and went viral on social media for its sleek yet somber appearances.
Provided by ME Realty
010322-blm-loc-10gothhouse
Pictured is the interior of house in Lincoln that was listed last month and went viral on social media for its sleek yet somber appearances.
010322-blm-loc-11gothhouse
Pictured is the interior of house in Lincoln that was listed last month and went viral on social media for its sleek yet somber appearances.
Provided by ME Realty
010322-blm-loc-12gothhouse
Pictured is the interior of house in Lincoln that was listed last month and went viral on social media for its sleek yet somber appearances.
Provided by ME Realty
010322-blm-loc-13gothhouse
Pictured is the interior of a house in Lincoln that was listed last month and went viral on social media for its sleek yet somber appearance.
Provided by ME Realty
010322-blm-loc-14gothhouse
Pictured is the interior of house in Lincoln that was listed last month and went viral on social media for its somber appearances.
ME Realty
010322-blm-loc-15gothhouse
Pictured is the interior of house in Lincoln that was listed last month and went viral on social media for its sleek yet somber appearances.
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison