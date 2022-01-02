 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

All-black house in Lincoln under contract after becoming Twitter famous

  • 0
010322-blm-loc-7gothhouse

Pictured is the interior of house in Lincoln that was listed last month and went viral on social media for its sleek yet somber appearances.

 Provided by ME Realty
010322-blm-loc-2gothhouse

Pictured is the exterior of a house in Lincoln that was listed last month and went viral on social media for its sleek yet somber appearance.

LINCOLN — Sitting in a secluded spot in Lincoln is a house that’s dark inside and out.

But it wasn’t originally built with blackened aesthetics. Seth Goodman, managing owner and broker for ME Realty in Lincoln, said the two-bed, two-bath house at 110 Edgar St. came with white-tan walls and carpeting when first constructed in 1993. The outside was tan at first, too. 

The broker said he’s fascinated by the structure, which has the shape of an octagon.

“It was a unique home to begin with, so I had a unique vision for it to update it,” Goodman said.

The broker said it was all local contractors who helped bring his jet-black dream to life, down to the custom window treatments.

“They may have questioned my intentions, but they all followed through,” said Goodman.

Many denizens of the internet sure loved to see it. The property was listed on Dec. 16, he said, and was shared from his Facebook account over 100,000 times within 48 hours.

It was shared an additional 26,000 times on the Facebook page "Zillow gone wild," and its Twitter counterpart. One Tweet read "New goth home just dropped," before going viral.

Goodman said he’s since gotten coverage from Realtor.com, Fox News and an Australian newspaper. And he’s seen at least five TikTok videos on it.

“It’s gone everywhere,” he said. “It’s a unique design, a unique color, but I had no idea it would go that far.”

Book to raise funds for Logan County historical group

It’s looking to be a successful flip for the Lincoln broker. He said the property was listed for $250,000, and went under contract Wednesday with a possible buyer.  

Depeche remodel

Goodman got started on the six-week remodeling process by adding a black roof. Then he said it “just spiraled from there.”

He then thought of going all black with the siding, and went with the same color on the deck, outside lightning, landscaping and rocks.

And by that point, all exterior features had turned black.

“I ended up liking it so much I moved it into the inside as well,” Goodman said.

010322-blm-loc-13gothhouse

Pictured is the interior of a house in Lincoln that was listed last month and went viral on social media for its sleek yet somber appearance.

He chose black paint for walls and ceilings, with white trim guiding the halls and doorways. Cabinets and interior doors were toned charcoal gray.

He said the bathrooms were reconfigured with bright white walls and there was tons of overhead lighting installed inside.  

So will it become someone's evil lair, or a future haunted house?

010322-blm-loc-1gothhouse

Pictured is the exterior of a house in Lincoln that was listed last month and went viral on social media for its sleek yet somber appearance.

That’s to be decided by its potential buyer. Goodman said they’re not local to the area.

Looking back, he called the rehab experience “wild.”

“I’ve had several properties over the years that have been shared often, but not like this,” he said.

All-black house in Lincoln goes Twitter famous

Off a secluded spot at 110 Edgar Street in Lincoln is this home that drew in lovers of the macabre with its modern and dark stylings. It exploded on social media, with over 100,000 shares of it first appearing on Facebook.

Broker Seth Goodman with ME Realty said he had a unique vision for the home, and carried out renovations with all local contractors. He said some of them questioned his intentions, but they followed through.

It's looking to be a successful flip: the property went under contract within two weeks of being on the market, with a listing price of $250,000.

1 of 15

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A look back at Pantagraph front pages from 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News