'All are welcome': Bloomington-Normal YMCA gallery celebrates diversity, inclusion

BLOOMINGTON — Besides the fitness amenities, visitors to the new $23 million Bloomington-Normal YMCA facility are being greeted by a vibrant sight: a new art gallery aimed at celebrating diversity and inclusion.

Curated by Jan Brandt Gallery, the area features seven original pieces from local artists ranging in style from oil and acrylic paints to monk's cloth and yarn. It is located on the first floor, just outside the PNC Learn and Play Center for Children.

"The artists worked within the Y themes of 'All are Welcome,'" Brandt said, "and celebrating unity, respect and diversity."

She said the artists were as diverse as the paintings "with ages ranging from 13 to 60-plus."

Camila Marianela, the Hispanic Outreach Program Director at Western Avenue Community Center, is one of the featured artists.

Her piece, "Una Parte de Mi (A part of me)," is a hand-stitched like a carpet with eight types of yarn.

Marianela said it is part of her "Alien" series in which she "seeks to empower, lighten, and take back the terminology 'alien,' into something worth celebrating."

She said her narrative inspiration came from one of her clients, an immigrant seeking asylum in the U.S. Marianela said the man could not be fingerprinted because of numerous scars and calluses.

She said he made carpets the old-fashioned way: by hand. "He did carpets for so many years to bring his family forward out of financial hardships that it actually had, like, callused his skin," Marianela said.

She created her piece in honor of and in the style of her client: She stitched a carpet.

Sheila Lamberson, a local oil painter, submitted her piece "Synchronicity" to symbolize the inclusivity of the YMCA.

Her painting is an underwater view of a senior water aerobics class. "I really wanted to celebrate that age group as well, since I'm part of that age group now," Lamberson said.

She said she took hundreds of underwater photographs during a swim aerobics session at the old YMCA.

What struck her most, she said, was the participants' sense of community and friendship.

"This class, they have this sense of community with one another; it was obvious that they knew each other," Lamberson said. "Even after the class ... they hung out in the water, and they continued to have this conversation and just be friends and enjoy each other's company.

"And to me that really embodied, I thought, what we were trying to capture about the why about that inclusiveness and we have something for everyone," Lamberson said.

Brandt submitted a painting as well.

Her piece, she said, was inspired by a quote from the late poet Maya Angelou: "Try to be a rainbow in someone else's cloud."

Brandt said the act of being a rainbow for someone would boil down to a person's individual actions.

"I used a palette knife to put layers and layers of these different colors ... each 'action' that I put would be reminiscent of an action by a person.

"And then the totality of it would be the diversity of all the colors coming together."

Brandt said that she eventually wants to fill the entire hallway, over 100 feet long, with artwork.

YMCA membership is not required to view the artwork. However, because there are children coming and going through the area, non-members need special permission to see the gallery, said Brad Ruehrdanz, senior director of membership experience.

“They can visit us at the front desk of the Y and staff members can show them,” he said.