Afni faces second class action suit over 2021 data breach

BLOOMINGTON — A second class action lawsuit has been filed against Afni for failing to protect and properly notify victims of a 2021 data breach.

According to the lawsuit filed by Leslie Green of Michigan on Wednesday, the Bloomington customer engagement company is guilty of "willful and wanton failure" to protect the personal identifiable information of more than 261,000 individuals.

Similar to the lawsuit filed by former employee Nicole Prochnow of Normal on Monday, Green's suit alleges the company of negligence, state law violations and breach of an implied contract to safeguard employees' personal information.

Normal woman files class action suit against Afni over 2021 data breach

Green said in the lawsuit that she was notified on July 29 about the exposure of her personal information to cybercriminals. The attack caused certain Afni systems containing names, addresses, Social Security numbers and birthdates to be accessed without authorization.

As a result, Green said victims will have to mitigate the actual and potential impact of the breach on their everyday lives, including placing “freezes” and “alerts” with credit reporting agencies, contacting their financial institutions, closing or modifying financial accounts, and closely reviewing and monitoring bank accounts and credit reports for unauthorized activity.

