BLOOMINGTON — Thousands of people whose personal information may have been compromised during a data breach at a Bloomington-based customer relations company could see a modest payout from settlement of a pending class-action lawsuit.
A year ago, there were five separate class action lawsuits filed in response to a 2021 data breach that left the personal identifiable information of more than 261,000 exposed.
This included the individuals' names, addresses, Social Security numbers and birthdates.
In October 2022, the cases were consolidated into one class action complaint over claims of negligence, breach of implied contract, violations of the Illinois Consumer Fraud Act and Deceptive Business Practices Act.
Negotiations began the following month until both parties agreed to mediation in January. The plaintiffs are now seeking final approval of a settlement agreement.
Afni representatives and attorneys representing the settlement class did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The company, founded in Bloomington in 1936, also has locations in Alabama, Arizona, Kentucky, Mexico and the Philippines.
Terms of the proposed settlement, outlined in a court filing last week, would require Afni to pay $1,850,000 into a common fund.
Class members would be able to receive a one-time cash payment of $60, subject to proration based on the numbers of claims being filed, or two years of three-bureau credit monitoring and identity theft protection services with the possibility of receiving a reimbursement of up to $5,000 in out-of-pocket losses if such losses can be traced back to the breach.
Compensation would be paid to settlement class members who submit a timely and valid claim form approved by the settlement administrator.
Members also could claim up to four hours of lost time spent dealing with the data incident at $25 an hour.
In exchange for these benefits, all class members who do not opt out of the settlement would release the company from future claims.
Afni also would pay up to one third of the settlement fund for attorneys' fees and up to $30,000 in reasonable costs and expenses from the fund.
Notice of the settlement was mailed to roughly 250,000 class members with a valid mailing address on file.
The agreement had drawn no objections and led to only two requests for exclusion as of early last week.
The agreement now awaits final approval from the United State District Court for the Central District of Illinois.
