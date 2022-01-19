Afghan Welcome Home Project meets Thursday in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The Afghan Welcome Home Project will soon welcome three Afghan evacuees to the Bloomington-Normal community.
A facilitator and volunteer informational meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Islamic Center of McLean County, 421 Olympia Drive, Bloomington. The Islamic Center is a multi-purpose building that serves as a gym, a social gathering place and a place of worship.
The multipurpose hall has gym flooring, on which people may wear shoes if they wish. Members of the mosque may not be wearing shoes, as that is their custom to remove shoes upon entering. The prayer area of the multi-purpose hall is clearly identified, as it has prayer rugs on the floor. Shoes are strictly prohibited in the prayer area.
