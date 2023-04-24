CHENOA — Author of The Adventures of Annie Mouse series of children’s books, Anne M. Slanina, Ph.D., will be at the Chenoa Public Library on Saturday, May 6.

Slanina will present a program titled, “Family Friendly Route 66” at 10 a.m. Highlights from her Route 66 Photo Journals will also be featured.

The Adventures of Annie Mouse Route 66 include: Annie Mouse’s Second Route 66 Photo Journal: The Journey East; Annie Mouse’s Route 66 Adventure: A Photo Journal; Annie Mouse’s Route 66 Family Vacation; and The Adventures of Annie Mouse: The Coloring Book.

Her picture book series includes: Where the Rainbow Touches Ground; Annie Mouse Meets a New Friend; Baby Brother Goes to the Hospital; and Annie Mouse Meets her Guardian Angel.

The books will be available for sale during the event as well as for signing.

Visit anniemousebooks.com for more information.

