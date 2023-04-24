Chenoa resident Cheyenne Boles plans to home-school her 6-year-old daughter, Mercurie, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Mercurie will be going into first grade at Prairie Central Elementary School in Fairbury.
CHENOA — Author of The Adventures of Annie Mouse series of children’s books, Anne M. Slanina, Ph.D., will be at the Chenoa Public Library on Saturday, May 6.
Slanina will present a program titled, “Family Friendly Route 66” at 10 a.m. Highlights from her Route 66 Photo Journals will also be featured.
The Adventures of Annie Mouse Route 66 include: Annie Mouse’s Second Route 66 Photo Journal: The Journey East; Annie Mouse’s Route 66 Adventure: A Photo Journal; Annie Mouse’s Route 66 Family Vacation; and The Adventures of Annie Mouse: The Coloring Book.
Chenoa librarian Sheryl Siebert, right, talks with longtime patron Viola Atkins near the library's small multimedia area. The library owns several state-of-the-art computers but can only have six available due to space.
While it's home more than 150 years has served it well, librarians at the Chenoa Public Library are looking to construct a new building that will serve the city into the next century.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
The Chenoa library building is located in a structure that's more than 150 years old and was moved to its present location at 211 S. Division St.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
While a sweeping staircase to the Chenoa library's second floor stacks looks pleasing, accessibility for disabled persons is virtually impossible.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Pat Witte, chairman of the Chenoa Public Library board, is hoping to open the doors on a new $1.1 million facility that includes a community room as well as adequate space for a modern library.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Chenoa Assistant Librarian Ellen Odum works in cramped conditions.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
There are more than 13,000 volumes in the library's catalogue but due to space considerations some must be stored in the basement, which is prone to flooding.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Chenoa Librarian Sheryl Sieberts helps patron Viola Atkins with an eReader. At 98 years old, Atkins has stayed up with current technology to keep reading.
