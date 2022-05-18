Activists protest male circumcision in Normal

NORMAL — A group of activists touring the Midwest made a stop in Bloomington-Normal on Wednesday to speak out against male circumcision.

"This work that we are doing, we wish someone had done it for us," said Brother K, founder of the Bloodstained Men. "We're doing this for future men."

Four members of the group, which has members across the country, gathered at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and East College Avenue to protest circumcision, and call for letting individuals make that decision for themselves.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, male circumcision is a common procedure — generally performed on newborns — where the foreskin covering the end of the penis is removed through surgery. Circumcision also is done for religious reasons.

The AAP released a statement in 2012 that the health benefits of newborn male circumcision outweigh the risks, and that the procedure helps prevent urinary tract infections, penile cancer, and transmission of sexually transmitted infections including HIV.

Bloodstained Men started in 2012 with a demonstration of seven people dressed in white overalls marked with red crotches outside the AAP convention in New Orleans, the founder said.

Now, the nonprofit organization tours the country, having been in Lafayette, Indiana, just a few days ago, and with plans to be in Peoria on Wednesday afternoon, he said.

David Atkinson, CEO of the Bloodstained Men, said circumcision is an act of violence and a form of genital mutilation, tampering with the natural autonomy of men at an early age. It should be up to individuals to change the appearance and function of their genitals, he said.

"When people see us standing here with our bloodstains, they understand that when you amputate part of a child's penis, he will grow up into a man who might be upset that part of his penis is missing," said Atkinson, who is from Boston. "We like parents to educate themselves about the functions of the foreskin so that they have the confidence and resources to protect their children."

When asked about the statement released by the AAP in 2012, Atkinson said it only addresses issues that are common later in adulthood and have no benefits for infants who initially receive the procedure.

Catherine Franklin, of Medford, Oregon, was the only woman in the group present Wednesday, and said she often receives backlash from the public for this reason.

“Once you learn all the information, it’s impossible not to be outraged by it," Franklin said. “We didn’t cut our son. And our son actually thanked us when he was about 13. We’re the first, on both sides, to do that in our family.”

James Rodriguez and Gabriel Valles, from Texas, were traveling for work in the area when they came across the group protesting.

“We just wanted to take a picture with them," Rodriguez said. "I don’t know how we ended up being in it.”

As they neared the group, Rodriguez said, a Normal police officer came by to tell them they were causing a distraction in traffic, and that is when a car accident happened right in front of him.

Rodriguez said he has two young boys, and they are not circumcised.

“It was up to my wife; it was her decision. She decided not to, so I supported her," he said. "She said, ‘Because, what if they don’t want it when they’re older?’”

“Can’t really put it back on once you take it off," he said.

