Activists protest male circumcision in Normal

NORMAL — A group of activists touring the Midwest made a stop in Bloomington-Normal on Wednesday to speak out against male circumcision.
"This work that we are doing, we wish someone had done it for us," said Brother K, founder of the
Bloodstained Men. "We're doing this for future men."
Four members of the group, which has members across the country, gathered at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and East College Avenue to protest circumcision, and call for letting individuals make that decision for themselves.
According to the
American Academy of Pediatrics, male circumcision is a common procedure — generally performed on newborns — where the foreskin covering the end of the penis is removed through surgery. Circumcision also is done for religious reasons.
The AAP released a
statement in 2012 that the health benefits of newborn male circumcision outweigh the risks, and that the procedure helps prevent urinary tract infections, penile cancer, and transmission of sexually transmitted infections including HIV.
Bloodstained Men started in 2012 with a demonstration of seven people dressed in white overalls marked with red crotches outside the AAP convention in New Orleans, the founder said.
Now, the nonprofit organization tours the country, having been in Lafayette, Indiana, just a few days ago, and with plans to be in Peoria on Wednesday afternoon, he said.
David Atkinson, CEO of the Bloodstained Men, said circumcision is an act of violence and a form of genital mutilation, tampering with the natural autonomy of men at an early age. It should be up to individuals to change the appearance and function of their genitals, he said.
"When people see us standing here with our bloodstains, they understand that when you amputate part of a child's penis, he will grow up into a man who might be upset that part of his penis is missing," said Atkinson, who is from Boston. "We like parents to educate themselves about the functions of the foreskin so that they have the confidence and resources to protect their children."
When asked about the statement released by the AAP in 2012, Atkinson said it only addresses issues that are common later in adulthood and have no benefits for infants who initially receive the procedure.
Catherine Franklin, of Medford, Oregon, was the only woman in the group present Wednesday, and said she often receives backlash from the public for this reason. “Once you learn all the information, it’s impossible not to be outraged by it," Franklin said. “We didn’t cut our son. And our son actually thanked us when he was about 13. We’re the first, on both sides, to do that in our family.” James Rodriguez and Gabriel Valles, from Texas, were traveling for work in the area when they came across the group protesting. “We just wanted to take a picture with them," Rodriguez said. "I don’t know how we ended up being in it.” As they neared the group, Rodriguez said, a Normal police officer came by to tell them they were causing a distraction in traffic, and that is when a car accident happened right in front of him. Rodriguez said he has two young boys, and they are not circumcised. “It was up to my wife; it was her decision. She decided not to, so I supported her," he said. "She said, ‘Because, what if they don’t want it when they’re older?’” “Can’t really put it back on once you take it off," he said.
Photos: 'American Idol' finalist Leah Marlene returns to Normal for concert, parade
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene reacts to the crowd at a parade in her honor Tuesday, May, 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene waves to the crowd at a parade in her honor Tuesday, May, 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene is honored with a proclamation from Normal Mayor Chris Koos, who declared May 17, 2022, to be "Leah Marlene Day" for the town.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
A crowd gathers for "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene's concert Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
The crowd reacts to "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene during her concert Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
The crowd reacts to "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene during her concert Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene waves to the crowd after Normal Mayor Chris Koos declared Leah Marlene Day on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
The crowd reacts to "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene at her concert Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in uptown Normal.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene performs during a concert in uptown Normal on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, as part of filming for "American Idol," where she is competing against two other finalists for the top spot.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene looks at the audience who gathered in uptown Normal to watch her being honored by Normal Mayor Chris Koos on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Leah Marlene plays for a live audience Tuesday night at a free concert in Uptown Normal just two days after she became one of the top 3 performers in this season's American Idol contest.
Brendan Denison
From left, Paula and Eva Williamson and Jackie Reese, all of Tilton, hold up signs expressing their support for Leah Marlene before a free concert Tuesday in Normal.
Brendan Denison
Crowds fill North Street in Uptown Normal Tuesday evening for a free Leah Marlene homecoming concert.
Brendan Denison
Hannah Hinthorn, 12, of Bloomington holds a sign asking for "American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene's signature with Linda Jackson, right, before Marlene's concert Tuesday in Normal.
Brendan Denison
Livi Blade, 10, of Bloomington, left, and family friend Nicki Green pose for a photo in advance of Leah Marlene's parade and concert Tuesday in Normal.
Brendan Denison
"American Idol" finalist Leah Marlene, right, takes in the crowd on Tuesday before Normal Mayor Chris Koos, left, officially declares Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to be Leah Marlene Day following a parade in uptown Normal.
Brendan Denison
From left, Jeremy, Jennifer and Julia Rady brush up on coverage of Leah Marlene's homecoming plans in Tuesday's Pantagraph prior to Marlene's appearance at Uptown Circle in Normal. The trio traveled from Mukwonago, Wisconsin, on Tuesday to see Marlene's free show.
Brendan Denison
