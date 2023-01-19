Woman hit by vehicle Wednesday in Normal

NORMAL — Police said a woman needed hospital treatment after she was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in Normal.

Brad Park, community services officer for the Normal Police Department, told The Pantagraph that dispatchers were called at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday to a collision at Pub II, 102 N. Linden St., Normal.

He said a 22-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Park said the driver of the vehicle was issued a citation. He added a preliminary investigation did not show the driver was intoxicated.

The officer noted Wednesday is one of the busier nights for bars in uptown Normal, and that entails more pedestrian activity. Park encouraged drivers and pedestrians to exercise caution when passing through areas near the Illinois State University campus.

