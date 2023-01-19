Woman hit by vehicle Wednesday in Normal

Park said the driver of the vehicle was issued a citation. He added a preliminary investigation did not show the driver was intoxicated.
The officer noted Wednesday is one of the busier nights for bars in uptown Normal, and that entails more pedestrian activity. Park encouraged drivers and pedestrians to exercise caution when passing through areas near the Illinois State University campus.
