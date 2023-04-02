BLOOMINGTON — A 39-year-old woman has died after a Sunday morning crash in downtown Bloomington.

The Bloomington Police Department responded at 7:19 a.m. to a crash involving two SUVs at the intersection of Washington and East streets, according to a BPD news release issued later that morning.

A Pantagraph reporter on the scene observed that one of the vehicles was overturned.

The occupants from the vehicles were transported to local hospitals with injuries, BPD said. One passenger, a 39-year-old female, was pronounced deceased on the scene by the McLean County Coroner's Office.

A one-block radius around the scene was blocked off as crews worked the scene. The roads reopened after 11 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation by BPD and the coroner's office. Anyone with information should contact BPD at 309-820-8888.

