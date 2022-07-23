Woman dead after Friday night motorcycle crash in Tazewell County

WASHINGTON — A woman is dead after a single-unit motorcycle crash Friday night in Washington.

According to a news release from Illinois State Police District 8, James A. Webb, 56, of East Peoria, was driving a 2012 black Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound on Illinois Route 24 near Illinois Route 116 at approximately 10:11 p.m. Friday when he crashed just before the McCluggage Bridge.

His passenger, an adult female, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Tazewell County coroner, ISP stated. Webb was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Route 24 westbound lanes were closed at approximately 10:17 p.m. for the investigation; all lanes were reopened at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

Webb was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class 2 felony, according to ISP.

No further information was available Saturday morning.