BLOOMINGTON — A 36-year-old woman and 5-year-old girl were injured in the McLean County crash that left an Indiana man dead, authorities said.

The crash took place shortly before 7 p.m. Monday on U.S. 136 near 150 East Road, near McLean, according to a statement from the Illinois State Police.

The Indiana man, previously identified as 28-year-old Nathan A. Walloch of Camby, was the driver and sole occupant of a 2023 Chevy Malibu. The woman and child, both from Atlanta, Illinois, were in a 2023 Ford Bronco, police said.

A preliminary investigation found that the Bronco was traveling eastbound on U.S. 136, while the Malibu was traveling westbound, according to state police. The Bronco was attempting to pass a truck tractor semitrailer in a no-passing zone and struck the Malibu head-on.

Police said the woman and child were taken to an area hospital with injuries described as serious. The woman was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a traffic crash and passing in a no-passing zone.

Walloch was pronounced dead at the scene.

