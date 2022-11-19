Woman charged for punching officer after violating no-stalking order in Normal

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — A 32-year-old woman has been charged with battering a correctional officer while being booked Friday at the McLean County jail.

An arrest affidavit provided Saturday to The Pantagraph by the McLean County State's Attorney's Office said the Normal Police Department arrested Britley L. Hilger on Friday on two counts of violating a no-contact order, a Class A misdemeanor.

The report stated that Hilger was served that order Thursday, which stipulated she have no contact with her neighbor. The statement said on Thursday, Hilger banged on that neighbor's door, made physical threats and banged on her apartment walls that are shared with her neighbor. 

The record said NPD officers attempted to contact Hilger, but she didn't answer her door. The statement said NPD returned Friday because she continued those same actions, and also threatened her neighbor's mother.

NPD said in the report that officers arrested Hilger after they saw her leaving the apartment building. After she was booked at the McLean County jail, the report stated Hilger became upset over not being registered to use the phone system.

Charging documents said officers attempted to expedite her registration, but she then refused to enter her booking cell, and punched a correctional officer in the chest after he tried to escort her to the cell.

Hilger is also charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony. She was still in custody Saturday at the jail.

Her bond was set at $5,000 with 10% to apply for release, and her arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 9. 

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

