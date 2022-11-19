Wisconsin woman killed in I-74 crash near LeRoy

LEROY — A 20-year-old Wisconsin woman has been confirmed as the victim of Friday's fatal traffic crash on Interstate 74 between LeRoy and Farmer City.

McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder said in a news release Saturday afternoon that Melissa Ann Johnson, of Weyauwega, Wisconsin, was pronounced deceased at 4:45 p.m. Friday. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Johnson died of "multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained as the driver of an SUV" near I-74 milepost 154.

Toxicology tests are pending, and the crash remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police.

ISP Trooper Rodger Goines told The Pantagraph in an emailed statement on Friday that officers had responded to a crash at the Farmer City exit around 4 p.m. ISP District 6 later shared on its Facebook page that the crash involved a fatality. It said westbound traffic was being rerouted, while eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane and was moving slowly.

The road reopened around 8:55 p.m. Friday.

No further information was available Saturday.