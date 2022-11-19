 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin woman killed in I-74 crash near LeRoy

Traffic was backed up on Interstate 74 after a crash early Friday evening between LeRoy and Farmer City.

 CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH

LEROY — A 20-year-old Wisconsin woman has been confirmed as the victim of Friday's fatal traffic crash on Interstate 74 between LeRoy and Farmer City.

McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder said in a news release Saturday afternoon that Melissa Ann Johnson, of Weyauwega, Wisconsin, was pronounced deceased at 4:45 p.m. Friday. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Johnson died of "multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained as the driver of an SUV" near I-74 milepost 154.

Toxicology tests are pending, and the crash remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police.

1 injured in 9-vehicle crash Wednesday on Veterans Parkway

ISP Trooper Rodger Goines told The Pantagraph in an emailed statement on Friday that officers had responded to a crash at the Farmer City exit around 4 p.m. ISP District 6 later shared on its Facebook page that the crash involved a fatality. It said westbound traffic was being rerouted, while eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane and was moving slowly. 

The road reopened around 8:55 p.m. Friday.

No further information was available Saturday.

