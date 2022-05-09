Watch now: Hudson firefighters work to extinguish burning Green Gables Bar and Grill

A favorite dining location at Lake Bloomington is Green Gables Restaurant and Groceries, shown May 13, 2008. Assistant manager Linda Cutright of Hudson has been serving customers at Green Gables for twenty years.
Debbie Thompson, right, of Lexington, her mother, Marilynn Elvidge, who is the original owner of Green Gables, and their friend, Tom Hunter of Florida, enjoy Bill and Nancy Anderson's indoor boat show at Lake Bloomington, on July 3, 2016.
Opened as a gas station in 1929, Green Gables was purchased by Ross and Marilynn Elvidge in 1952 and turned it into a bar and grill. The restaurant is a local favorite, lauded for its burgers and atmosphere.
Green Gables on Lake Bloomington
Sandy Holder gives change to a customer Friday, June 29, 2007, at the Green Gables on Lake Bloomington.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, THE PANTAGRAPH
Sandy and Mike Holder
Green Gables owners Sandy and Mike Holder are shown Friday, June 29, 2007, at Lake Bloomington.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, THE PANTAGRAPH
Sandy Holder
Sandy Holder, owner of the Green Gables, carries drink orders Friday, June 29, 2007, at the Green Gables on Lake Bloomington.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, THE PANTAGRAPH
Green Gables
A favorite dining location at Lake Bloomington is Green Gables Restaurant and Groceries. Jenn Miller of Normal wraps a signature hamburger at Green Gables on May 13, 2008.
LORI ANN COOK, THE PANTAGRAPH
Green Gables
Mike Holder, owner of the Green Gables, right, talks with long time customer Jerry Grinter, left, Friday, June 29, 2007, at the Green Gables on Lake Bloomington.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, THE PANTAGRAPH
Sandy Holder
Sandy Holder takes orders during the lunch hour Friday (June 29, 2007) at the Green Gables on Lake Bloomington.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, THE PANTAGRAPH
Linda Cutright
LORI ANN COOK, THE PANTAGRAPH
Green Gables
Lloyd Messer of El Paso had a bowl of vegetable soup at Green Gables at Lake Bloomington on Oct. 30, 2002.
LORI ANN COOK, THE PANTAGRAPH
Linda Cutright
Linda Cutright of Hudson made French fries and hamburgers over the lunch hour at Green Gables at Lake Bloomington on Oct. 30, 2002.
LORI ANN COOK, THE PANTAGRAPH
Green Gables
Employee Bev Morris took lunch orders from Tony Sanchez, Liz Hopkins, both of Normal, and Jessica Olsen of Bloomington at Green Gables at Lake Bloomington on Oct. 30, 2002.
LORI ANN COOK, THE PANTAGRAPH
Green Gables
Mike Holder paints the exterior walls Friday, June 29, 2007, at the Green Gables on Lake Bloomington.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, THE PANTAGRAPH
Green Gables
A favorite dining location at Lake Bloomington is Green Gables Restaurant and Groceries, shown May 13, 2008.
LORI ANN COOK, THE PANTAGRAPH
Green Gables
