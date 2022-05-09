 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Hudson firefighters work to extinguish burning Green Gables Bar and Grill

This is a developing story and will be updated.

HUDSON — Hudson firefighters are on scene at the Green Gables Bar and Grill working to extinguish a fire that is pouring black smoke into the area.

The Hudson Fire Department was called to the restaurant, located at 17485 E 2500 North Rd N, around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

051122-blm-loc-1greengables

Fire crews work the scene at Green Gables in Hudson. 

Roadways near the building were closed to traffic Monday afternoon and thick smoke could be seen from the Interstate 39 exit at Hudson.

Emily Merriman said she was across the street buying plants at Lake Road Inn when she saw the smoke around 3 p.m.

“It quickly turned to a fire,” she said. “I ran in the building to make sure they knew and they had already called the fire department. Everyone was out and we just watched as the fire kept growing.”

Fire officials said no injuries have been reported and the building was evacuated when they arrived.

051122-blm-loc-2greengables

Fire crews work the scene at Green Gables in Hudson. 

The building, which now houses a bar, restaurant and grocery store, was built in 1929 and has long served those who flock to Lake Bloomington. The Green Gables owners declined to comment as firefighters were working.

“This is an institution,” said Pamela Cather, a Hudson resident who lives down the road from Green Gables. “It cannot be replaced.”

051122-blm-loc-3greengables

Fire crews work the scene at Green Gables in Hudson. 

Officials could not provide an estimate of the damages but residents said they're worried the building will be a total loss.

Normal, Lexington, Gridley, Carlock and El Paso fire departments also responded to assist with the fire.

051122-blm-loc-5greengables

Fire crews work the scene at Green Gables in Hudson.
051122-blm-loc-4greengables

Fire crews work the scene at Green Gables in Hudson. 
