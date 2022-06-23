Watch now: Fire guts much of Downs home, injures woman

DOWNS — Fire gutted much of a small house Thursday evening in Downs and sent one woman to the hospital.

Downs firefighters were called shortly before 7 p.m. to an L-shaped, one-story house at 108 Woodlawn St., which is about a block north of Tri-Valley High School. They arrived to see thick, black smoke and flames shooting out of windows on the east and north sides of the house.

"The heat was so vibrant that you couldn't stand on the street" in front of the house, said Downs Fire Chief Josh Guin.

A woman was home alone at the time, and her daughter was away. Guin confirmed reports that she was taken from the scene by ambulance, but he had no details on her condition.

He said one dog escaped the fire, but he could not confirm friends' and neighbors' reports that other pets died in the fire.

The Illinois state fire marshal's office was contacted to investigate the cause, Guin said, estimating the damage to be about $100,000.

He said firefighters had the blaze under control in about 25 to 30 minutes, and he credited their quick response for saving the small addition on the west side of the house and the detached garage. About two-thirds of the main part of house appeared to be gutted.

"It's a miracle the roof is still standing," he said.

Neighbors said they were alerted to the fire when they heard the woman screaming for help. Some said they heard small explosions, like fireworks, before flames burst through the plate-glass living room window on the east side.

"It was very quick," said neighbor Dawn Lilley. "Once the front window blew out it went even faster."

The heat melted the vinyl siding on a house to the north and did lesser damage to the house to the south, but neither sustained interior damage, Guin said.

Firefighters from LeRoy, Bloomington Township and Heyworth-based Randolph Township assisted at the scene, Guin said.

