Watch now: Fire destroys Lake Bloomington landmark Green Gables

HUDSON — Fire driven by high wind Monday destroyed Green Gables Bar and Grill, a popular Lake Bloomington gathering place since 1929, and a crowd of bystanders watching the firefighting effort talked as if they were losing an old friend.

The Hudson Fire Department was called about 3 p.m. Monday to the business at 17485 E. 2500 North Road after someone at the business reported the fire, said Hudson Assistant Fire Chief Aaron Kinder. It started in the south end of the building, which housed storage and coolers, but the cause remains under investigation, he said.

Firefighters arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the building, he said, and thick smoke soon could be seen from Interstate 39, 6 miles to the west.

High wind from the southwest helped drive the fire, Kinder said, adding, "It spread so fast we couldn't get anyone into the building."

No one was injured, but the building was a total loss, he added.

It took about two hours to bring the fire under control, Kinder said. His department left the scene about 8:30 p.m.

Dozens of firefighters from Carlock, Congerville, El Paso, Gridley, Lexington, Normal and Towanda assisted.

No nearby structures were threatened, but water was sprayed onto a building to the west as a precaution, Kinder said.

"This was a huge loss for the community," Kinder said.

"It takes your breath away," said Violet Grotelueschen of Normal as she watched the firefighting effort. "Memories. Lots a memories."

Emily Merriman said she was across the street buying plants at Lake Road Inn when she saw the smoke around 3 p.m.

“It quickly turned to a fire,” she said. “I ran in the building to make sure they knew and they had already called the fire department. Everyone was out and we just watched as the fire kept growing.”

The Green Gables owners were at the scene but declined to comment.

Before the fire, the one-story tavern and grocery store that also once was a gas station looked much as it had for decades. Standing at the busy intersection of P.J. Keller Highway and the lake road from Interstate 39 (and U.S. 51 before that), it was a popular stopping-off point for lake visitors and a community hub for locals.

“This is an institution,” said Pamela Cather, who lives down the road from Green Gables with her husband, Bruce. “It cannot be replaced.”

Barbara Rokos, who has lived in a nearby cabin for 20 years, said she was supposed to meet a friend there for lunch just before the fire.

"It was just a part of life," she said, noting people would go there for ice, beer, bait, and, of course, the famous cheeseburgers. "It's one of the things that holds the lake community together."

She said her son Nick in St. Louis saw a Facebook post about the fire and called her in tears. "It was part of his growing up," she said.

A few dozen people stood across P.J. Keller, watching the fire. They reminisced about taking pocket change there as kids to buy candy and even meeting future spouses there.

Terry and Barb Beveridge, who have lived at the lake for 20 years, described informal gatherings like Wednesday happy hours, a morning coffee group and Christmas, Halloween and New Year's Eve parties.

Grotelueschen was at the lake with Dave Miller, walking their dog, when they heard the sirens and went to see. While they don't live at the lake, Green Gables was part of their lives. She recalled the cheeseburgers and cheeseballs, and he just missed seeing the Stanley Cup when it was displayed there.

Like many, Miller said he hopes the owners rebuild.

"It should be modern for safety, but it should have a touch of old school, for nostalgia," he said.

Nikki Miller (no relation), and her husband, Joseph, live in a lake house they built on the site of a cabin his parents built in 1958. He was out of town at the time of the fire, but she sent him photos to ease the shock.

"It's the last piece of his childhood," she said.

She said they are drawn to living at the lake because it's a tight-knit community with neighbors who go out of their way to help each other. She saw the smoke on her way home from work, and one of her neighbors went over to make sure her house was OK, she said.

"I've been coming up here (to the lake) for years with Girl Scout camps and my in-laws live literally a stone's throw away," said Tara Bell, McLean County resident. "You always felt like family when you go in there."

Abigail Hoeft, freshman forestry major at Southern Illinois University, said she and her friends would stop by the Green Gables for a quick burger or somewhere to hang out when visiting the lake.

"I wasn't expecting it to be this bad when I heard," Hoeft said. "It's like a local gem, and it's sad to see it go, especially when you're literally watching it burn down."

