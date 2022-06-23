 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Crews battling Downs house fire

Crews worked the scene of a house fire in the 100 block of Woodlawn Street in Downs on Thursday.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Crews are working the scene of a house fire in Downs. 

Smoke was pouring out of the north side of the building in the 100 block of Woodlawn Street as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to an editor at the scene. The interior of the structure appeared to be gutted. 

The Downs Community Fire Protection District and Bloomington Fire Protection District were among responding agencies.

One person was transported to a hospital, fire officials said. 

Crews work the scene of a house fire in Downs. 

