Victim of fatal crash near Carlock identified

CARLOCK — Authorities on Tuesday released the name of a North Carolina man killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday.

Herbert Vance Rich III, 71, of Wallace, North Carolina has been identified as the driver of a van that left the roadway on Interstate 74 near Carlock, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said.

Rich was the only person in the van, preliminary autopsy results indicate he died from multiple blunt injuries caused by the crash. Toxicology results are pending.

Yoder said there was no evidence that cold exposure contributed to his death.

Further information, including what caused him to leave the roadway, was not immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and Illinois State Police.

