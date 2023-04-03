BLOOMINGON — Authorities on Monday identified the woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in downtown Bloomington on Sunday and have charged the driver of the woman's vehicle with driving under the influence involving a death.

Kudeidrea L. Stewart, 39, has been identified as a passenger in an SUV that was involved in a crash at the intersection of Washington and East streets with another SUV around 7:20 a.m. Sunday.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate she died from head injuries caused by the crash, according to a statement from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder.

The other occupants of the vehicles were taken to local hospitals with injuries Sunday. No further information regarding how many occupants were affected or their conditions was released Monday.

Other information about the circumstances of the crash also was not provided by Bloomington police Monday.

However, Lakeisha L. Johnson, 38, of Bloomington appeared in court on Monday for a bond hearing. Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Fredrick said Johnson had been the driver of the vehicle Stewart was in. In the probable cause statement, he said Johnson had run a red light while driving on Washington Street, resulting in the other vehicle, which was northbound on East Street, to hit Johnson's vehicle, which overturned.

Johnson is charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence involving a death, a Class 2 felony, and with misdemeanor driving under the influence. One aggravated DUI charge is for specifically having a blood alcohol content above 0.08.

Her bond was set at $250,000 as a 10% bond, meaning she would need to pay $25,000 plus fees to be released. Her next appearance on the matter is an arraignment on April 21.

The crash remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Bloomington Police Department criminal investigations division and traffic crash reconstruction team.

In a statement, Chief Jamal Simington advised drivers to adhere to speed limits, wear seat belts, eliminate distractions and not to drive while under the influence.