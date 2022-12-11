 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

featured breaking

Victim of fatal Bloomington crash identified

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Authorities have identified the person killed in a single-car crash on Ireland Grove Road near Brookridge Park on the city’s southeast edge.

The victim was identified as Rowan B. Rumley, 19, of Bloomington, according to McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder. 

She said a preliminary autopsy opinion indicates Rumley died from multiple blunt injuries due to an automobile striking a fixed object. Toxicology testing is pending.

Authorities previously said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Friday night. 

Bloomington Fire Department Battalion Chief Gavin Pitcher previously told The Pantagraph that the car appeared to have been heading east on Ireland Grove when it struck the concrete wall of a bridge over a stream just west of the park entrance. The vehicle caught fire.

The incident remains under investigation by the coroner's office and Bloomington Police Department. 

U.S. traffic deaths have spiked dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

Contact Roger Miller at (309) 820-3233. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_rmiller

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Bloomington-Normal NAACP's African American Santa and Mrs. Claus talks about Christmas spirit.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News