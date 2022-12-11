Victim of fatal Bloomington crash identified

BLOOMINGTON — Authorities have identified the person killed in a single-car crash on Ireland Grove Road near Brookridge Park on the city’s southeast edge.

The victim was identified as Rowan B. Rumley, 19, of Bloomington, according to McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder.

She said a preliminary autopsy opinion indicates Rumley died from multiple blunt injuries due to an automobile striking a fixed object. Toxicology testing is pending.

Authorities previously said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Friday night.

Bloomington Fire Department Battalion Chief Gavin Pitcher previously told The Pantagraph that the car appeared to have been heading east on Ireland Grove when it struck the concrete wall of a bridge over a stream just west of the park entrance. The vehicle caught fire.

The incident remains under investigation by the coroner's office and Bloomington Police Department.

Today’s top pics: Brittney Griner's release and more