Veterans Parkway reopens after brief closure in Normal

NORMAL — Drivers on Wednesday afternoon were temporarily detoured off of Veterans Parkway in Normal because of downed utility lines.
Normal Police Department Lt. Michael Chiesi told The Pantagraph that a vehicle with crane equipment pulled a line down around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday. As a result, he said, the Normal Fire Department requested the closure of southbound Veterans Parkway from Parkway Plaza Drive to College Avenue.
He said traffic backups were occurring on Veterans Parkway shortly before 4 p.m.
At 4:09 p.m., Chiesi said the road was back open again.
Chiesi said no injuries were reported.
