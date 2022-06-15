 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Veterans Parkway reopens after brief closure in Normal

  • 0

NORMAL — Drivers on Wednesday afternoon were temporarily detoured off of Veterans Parkway in Normal because of downed utility lines. 

Normal Police Department Lt. Michael Chiesi told The Pantagraph that a vehicle with crane equipment pulled a line down around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday. As a result, he said, the Normal Fire Department requested the closure of southbound Veterans Parkway from Parkway Plaza Drive to College Avenue.

He said traffic backups were occurring on Veterans Parkway shortly before 4 p.m. 

Franklin Park Concert Series returns to Bloomington Thursday

At 4:09 p.m., Chiesi said the road was back open again.

Chiesi said no injuries were reported.

 

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Gourmet chef in Ghana reduces food waste by feeding those in need

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News