 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

breaking

Veterans Parkway intersection reopened after crash

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — The intersection of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street has reopened after a vehicle collision Wednesday that sent one motorist to the hospital, police said.

Bloomington police had asked motorists to avoid the intersection, as southbound traffic on Veterans Parkway was diverted for almost an hour.

Peoria man arrested in connection with Bloomington shooting

The vehicle collision was between a car and motorcycle.  

Officials said at least one person was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Uber to reintroduce shared rides

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News