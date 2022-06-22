Veterans Parkway intersection reopened after crash

BLOOMINGTON — The intersection of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street has reopened after a vehicle collision Wednesday that sent one motorist to the hospital, police said.

Bloomington police had asked motorists to avoid the intersection, as southbound traffic on Veterans Parkway was diverted for almost an hour.

The vehicle collision was between a car and motorcycle.

Officials said at least one person was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Mateusz Janik