 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story breaking

Vehicle fire closes southbound I-55 south of Shirley

  • 0
Police lights

MCLEAN — State police have closed I-55 southbound between Shirley and McLean due to a vehicle fire.

In preliminary information, Illinois State police said that they had been called to milepost 150.5 on southbound I-55 at around 2:26 p.m. due to a vehicle fire. They had closed the interstate at that time.

No further information was available shortly before 3 p.m. Monday. 

vo of cars crashed on side of road, hazard signs, icy roads, driving on icy streets

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Runners and bikers ring in the new year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News