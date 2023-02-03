UPDATE, 8:30 A.M. FRIDAY: Darryl J. Steel, 19, of Bloomington, was located later Thursday after being reported missing that morning.

=================

PREVIOUS STORY:

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.

Darryl J. Steel, 19, of Bloomington, was reported missing at approximately 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release issued early Wednesday afternoon by BPD. The release said Steel had run away after a brief argument with family.

Steel has autism and asthma, and does not have his inhaler with him, BPD said.

He is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, red pants, white gloves, black and white shoes and a blue surgical mask, the news release said.

Anyone with information about Steel's location is asked to contact BPD at 309-820-8888.

