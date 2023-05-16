UPDATE at 5:23 p.m.: Bloomington police confirmed that the child has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY at 5:16 p.m.: The Bloomington Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 3-year-old child.

Angie Daleyza Godinez Nunez of Bloomington was reported missing on Tuesday, police said. She was last seen in the 500 block of North Oak Street. She speaks and responds to Spanish.

Police described her as a 3-year-old Hispanic girl with shoulder-length black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at 309-820-8888.

The attached photograph was distributed by police, who said it was used with the consent of the family/guardian.

Who are they? IL children reported missing as of May 6 These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).