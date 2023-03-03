UPDATE — 9 A.M. FRIDAY

The Bloomington Police Department confirmed to The Pantagraph at 9 a.m. Friday that Dashaun Allen, 16, was located safe early Friday morning.

ORIGINAL POST

The Bloomington Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old.

Dashaun Allen of Bloomington was reported missing on Thursday, the department said. He went to his girlfriend's home, where he gave her property, a hug and a note, leaving between 3 and 4 p.m. He has not been seen since.

He was last seen walking toward Schnucks in north Normal, the department said.

Police said Dashaun suffers from epilepsy and migraines, and does not have his medication.

He is described as a Black male, 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Dashaun was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, black jogging pants with a white stripe, and black Air Max shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888.

Police said a photo distributed by the department was used with the consent of his family/guardian.

