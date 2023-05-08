Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Horve asked Judge Casey Costigan to revoke Bakana’a bond and issue a no-bond warrant. He said Bakana had been told that a trial could take place even if he were not present because the prosecution always believed the chance that Bakana would flee was high.

Bakana is accused of killing 22-year-old Mariah C. Petracca and injuring another in a shooting outside a downtown Bloomington bar in January 2021