NORMAL — A "soft lockdown" at Heartland Community College's campus has been lifted.
The college sent out text alerts to students and made social media posts placed shortly after 10:30 a.m. The lockdown was lifted at around 10:50 a.m.
"All buildings are locked and there is no entry," it said. "Regular activities inside campus buildings will continue as normal. Check HCC Alerts for updates. Employees and students indoors will hear an announcement when doors will reopen."
Steve Fast, the college's director of public information, said Normal police were looking for the whereabouts of Michael Bakana, 44, who failed to appear for his scheduled jury trial this morning.
According to a McLean County pretrial services officer Molly Alvis, the GPS monitoring device that had been attached to Bakana was cut off at about 9:20 a.m. on Raab Road outside north Normal.
Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Horve asked Judge Casey Costigan to revoke Bakana’a bond and issue a no-bond warrant. He said Bakana had been told that a trial could take place even if he were not present because the prosecution always believed the chance that Bakana would flee was high.
Bakana is accused of killing 22-year-old Mariah C. Petracca and injuring another in a shooting outside a downtown Bloomington bar in January 2021
The Pantagraph is seeking more information. This story will be updated when it becomes available.
