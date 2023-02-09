FARMER CITY — Illinois State Police said no one was hurt after two vehicles collided Thursday morning on Interstate 74 in DeWitt County.
In an emailed statement, ISP said Troop 5 troopers were called to the collision at 11:51 a.m. Thursday about 2 miles west of the Farmer City exit on westbound Interstate 74.
ISP said no injuries were reported, and no further information was available.
The Farmer City Police Department posted on Facebook shortly after noon Thursday alerting motorists that one westbound lane was closed.
ISP said the crash scene was cleared by 12:33 p.m. Thursday.
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Feb. 9
When President Joe Biden suggested that Republicans want to slash Medicare and Social Security it brought howls of protests from the GOP side of the aisle during the State of the Union address. But it also showcased a stunning turnaround for the Republican Party that built a brand on doing just that. There was President George W. Bush's idea about privatizing Social Security, House Speaker Paul Ryan’s sweeping Medicare overhaul and current Republican Sen. Rick Scott’s idea of “sunsetting” major entitlement programs. As the president and the Congress launch budget negotiations ahead of the debt ceiling deadline, Biden is not going to let Republicans forget that history.
President Joe Biden is taking direct aim at Republicans who have floated cuts to Social Security and Medicare. He told an audience in Florida on Thursday that he would create a “nightmare” for anyone who tried them. It's a state defined by its growing retiree population and status as the unofficial headquarters of the modern-day Republican Party. The president sees a chance to use entitlement programs to drive a wedge between GOP lawmakers and older voters relying on government programs. Biden is trying to lay the groundwork for an expected reelection campaign announcement this spring. Leading Republicans insist that spending cuts to Social Security and Medicare are off the table.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that “a Ukraine that is winning” should become a European Union member. He argued the bloc won’t be complete without it. Zelenskyy made his comments in an address Thursday to the European Parliament on a rare, two-day trip outside Ukraine, which has been battling a full-scale Russian invasion for nearly year. The Brussels visit comes as Russia intensifies attacks in eastern Ukraine. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said allies should quickly consider giving long-range weapons systems and fighter jets to Ukraine. Zelenskyy earlier visited the U.K. and France, and will head home with commitments of more military aid and goodwill.
Thousands who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires and clamored for food and water in the bitter cold, three days after the temblor and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria. More than 17,000 were killed. Rescuers continued their race to pull more people alive from the rubble, with the window closing to find trapped survivors. While stories of miraculous rescues briefly buoyed spirits, the grim reality of the hardships facing tens of thousands who survived the disaster cast a pall. In the Turkish city of Antakya, dozens of people scrambled for aid in front of a truck distributing children’s coats and other supplies.
The officer who pulled Tyre Nichols from his car before police fatally beat him never explained why he was being stopped, newly released documents show. Emerging reports from Memphis residents suggest that was commonplace. The Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission released documents Tuesday blasting the conduct of Demetrius Haley and four other officers as “blatantly unprofessional.” They include revelations that Haley took photographs of Nichols as he lay propped against a police car. Haley then sent the photos to other officers and a female acquaintance, the Memphis Police Department wrote in requesting that the five officers be stripped of the ability to work as police.
Police have charged a bus driver with first-degree murder after he drove his vehicle at a high speed into a day care center north of Montreal, killing two children, injuring six and leaving authorities searching for a motive. Witnesses say that after Wednesday’s crash, the 51-year-old driver, identified as Pierre Ny St-Amand, stepped out of the bus, stripped off his clothes and started screaming.“ He was just yelling; there were no words coming out of his mouth,” Hamdi Benchaabane said. The driver, he said, “was in a different world.” A neighbor who ran to the center in Laval, Quebec, said she saw children screaming and crying and watched a mother collapse.
The Pentagon says the Chinese balloon shot down off the South Carolina coast was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for “several years." The Pentagon press secretary says when similar balloons passed over U.S. territory on four occasions during the Trump and Biden administrations, the U.S. did not immediately identify them as Chinese surveillance balloons. It was only “subsequent intelligence analysis” that allowed the U.S. to confirm they were part of a Chinese spying effort and learn “a lot more” about the program. The spokesman, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, refused to provide any new details about those previous balloons on Wednesday.
Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, who had a stroke during his campaign last year, has been hospitalized in Washington after feeling lightheaded while attending a Democratic retreat. His office says initial tests don't show evidence of a new stroke. The senator's communications director says in the statement that doctors are running more tests and that the senator remains at George Washington University Hospital for observation. Fetterman's defeat of celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz in November was critical to Democrats maintaining their Senate majority. Fetterman's campaign was derailed last May when he had what he later called a near-fatal stroke just days before the primary.
Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is thrilled young aspiring football players all over the world will get to watch two Black quarterbacks face each other for the first time in the Super Bowl. He’s also pleased they get to watch two really, really good quarterbacks. There are many storylines for this Super Bowl but the duel between Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes is right at the top of the list. Mahomes said he's appreciative of the Black quarterbacks who came before him and who helped create the opportunities he has now.
Kevin Durant’s time in Brooklyn has ended. The Nets agreed to trade him to the Phoenix Suns, a person with knowledge of the details says. The Suns will send Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and additional draft compensation to the Nets for the 13-time All-Star. Crowder said later Thursday that he's headed to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Suns also receive forward T.J. Warren in the deal. The person told The Associated Press the information on condition of anonymity because the trade is not yet official. Durant was moved just days after the Nets traded Kyrie Irving from Dallas, a stunningly fast end to the superstar era in Brooklyn.
The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Russell Westbrook to Utah and reacquiring guard D’Angelo Russell from Minnesota in a three-team, eight-player deal, a person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press. Los Angeles is also getting guard Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt from the Jazz, bolstering its core around LeBron James in a bid to jump-start its sputtering season. Minnesota is getting Mike Conley Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Utah along with three second-round picks, while the Lakers are sending Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and their first-round pick in 2027 to Utah with Westbrook. Westbrook’s tenure with his hometown team lasted just 130 tumultuous games.
