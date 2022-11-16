Traffic crash closes section of Veterans Parkway in south Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The
Bloomington Police Department is on the scene of a nine-car crash on southbound Veterans Parkway near the Bunn Street overpass.
The crash occurred around 5:16 p.m., BPD said, and as of 5:40 p.m., additional crashes had occurred on Veterans Parkway.
A Pantagraph reporter on the scene at 5:42 p.m. observed heavy traffic backed up on southbound Veterans Parkway starting at Commerce Drive.
As BPD continues to work the scene, it has closed the southbound and northbound lanes of Veterans Parkway between Commerce Parkway and Main Street. All traffic is being rerouted.
The roadway is expected to be closed for one hour, BPD said.
BPD urged motorists to avoid the area until further notice and drive slowly the rest of the evening.
Snow flurries had occurred throughout the day in Bloomington-Normal.
This story will be updated.
Winter-Weather-Illinois
This image from video provided by David Troesser shows a pileup involving about 100 cars, trucks and big rigs during a blinding snowstorm on Interstate 39 north of Bloomington, Ill,. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. There were no reports of injuries in the crashes, which happened as winds gusting up to 40 mph (64 kph) cut visibility during a storm that swept through the Midwest and other parts of the country.(David Troesser via AP)
Contact Robyn Skaggs at
robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.
