Traffic crash closes section of Veterans Parkway in south Bloomington

The Bloomington Police Department is on the scene of a nine-car crash on southbound Veterans Parkway near the Bunn Street overpass. Veterans Parkway is closed between Commerce Parkway and Main Street, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

 BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is on the scene of a nine-car crash on southbound Veterans Parkway near the Bunn Street overpass.

The crash occurred around 5:16 p.m., BPD said, and as of 5:40 p.m., additional crashes had occurred on Veterans Parkway.

A Pantagraph reporter on the scene at 5:42 p.m. observed heavy traffic backed up on southbound Veterans Parkway starting at Commerce Drive.

As BPD continues to work the scene, it has closed the southbound and northbound lanes of Veterans Parkway between Commerce Parkway and Main Street. All traffic is being rerouted.

The roadway is expected to be closed for one hour, BPD said.

BPD urged motorists to avoid the area until further notice and drive slowly the rest of the evening. Snow flurries had occurred throughout the day in Bloomington-Normal.

This story will be updated.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

