TOWANDA — A house fire in the early hours of Sunday morning caused a total loss of the house, though there were no injuries.

Towanda Fire Chief Brett Lueschen confirmed that emergency services were called at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday for a porch fire at 109 W. Washington St.

Lueschen said he arrived shortly after to find a two-story house on fire, with the homeowner already outside.

He said Normal, Lexington and Hudson responded with a total of five engines, one ladder, one ambulance, and the fire chief vehicles from Towanda and Normal.

While the entire structure was destroyed and a neighboring building suffered minor heat damage, Lueschen said there were no injuries to anyone involved, and crews cleared the scene at approximately 6:20 a.m.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway by the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

