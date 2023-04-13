STANFORD — Crews are battling a fire at the campus of Olympia High School and Olympia Middle School.
All students and staff are safe, according to a statement from the school district on social media. Parents are being directed not to come to campus.
Multiple agencies, including fire departments of Bloomington, Danvers and Allen Township, are at the school, 7832 North 100 East Rd., Stanford.
Students who had been evacuated from the school were gathered on the football field. Around 1:30 p.m., high school students who drove to the campus were allowed to leave with their siblings, according to an announcement being made over the loudspeaker.
The rest of the students were being bussed to Minier Christian Church, 405 E. Stringtown Rd, Minier, the district said.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
