Structure fire reported in Bloomington Wednesday morning

The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday morning at Lee and Market streets in Bloomington.

BLOOMINGTON — Firefighters were dispatched to the scene of a structure fire Wednesday morning in Bloomington.

According to a post made before 7 a.m. on the Bloomington Fire Department's Facebook page, crews were on the corner of Market and Lee streets and asked the public to avoid the intersection. 

It is unclear when the fire broke out, if there were any residents inside the building and whether or not there are any injuries. 

This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available. 

