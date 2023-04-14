STREATOR — Police officials in Streator are seeking charges after one person was shot Thursday.
According to a statement from the Streator Police Department, officers were called around 5:30 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 600 block of East Kent Street.
Police said they arrived on scene and found a man inside a home with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria for treatment.
The release added this was an isolated incident and there's no threat to the public.
SPD Chief John Franklin told The Pantagraph it was the first shooting his department has handled since he became chief eight months ago.
The chief said two arrests have been made, and his department is seeking charges. The suspects' identities weren't available Friday morning.
Franklin said Friday morning that the victim was out of surgery and in good condition. He described the man's wounds as not life-threatening.
The chief said he was proud of investigators for wrapping up the case over 16 hours of work.
Franklin said that includes SPD Officer Michael Taylor and Investigator Ryne Reel, plus LaSalle County Sheriff's Office Investigator Brian LeBeau. The chief said he went to the scene, as did Deputy Chief Robert Wood.
This story will be updated.
Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
Watch a pony lead police in Alabama on an hours-long chase, a food startup is creating meatballs out of woolly mammoths, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
If you think you can bribe a pony with peppermints and pizza crust, think again. Apparently that only works for humans, in the animal world yo…
The world’s first woolly mammoth meatball, made using the extinct giant’s DNA, has been unveiled at Nemo Science museum in Amsterdam.
A stranded giant Pacific octopus was returned to the sea in Skagit County, Washington, thanks to the quick thinking of a girl, her family, and…
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei has recreated Claude Monet's famed water lilies paintings using 650,000 Lego bricks.
One of the largest dinosaurs to ever walk the Earth has found a new home this week. The Titanosaur is heading to London. But at 122-feet-long,…
Gene Fulton says he was able to crawl out of his pickup truck that was flipped by the Rolling Fork, Mississippi tornado on March 24.
In 2007, Iraqi footballers Ahmed Naser and his teammate Ihab Kareem went shopping in Baghdad for new soccer boots before the Iraqi Premier Lea…
Marking a historic moment for India’s cheetah reintroduction project, one of the translocated Namibian cheetahs, Siyaya, gave birth to four cu…
A letter signed by Elon Musk and hundreds of experts calling for a pause in the development of artificial intelligence is a "hot mess" of "AI …
A soccer team of grannies have defied the odds in the Grannies International Football Tournament in Limpopo. South Africa’s Vhakhegula Vhakheg…
Paragliding is a dangerous sport, all relying on the wind to keep one’s chute aloft in the sky. But this is the moment those very winds turned…
Arabica and Robusta are the two most consumed coffee beans in the world, but the more popular and expensive Arabica is threatened by climate c…
What started as a late season day of skiing in northwestern Washington nearly ended in tragedy, if not for this heroic rescue.
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison