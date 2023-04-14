STREATOR — Police officials in Streator are seeking charges after one person was shot Thursday.

According to a statement from the Streator Police Department, officers were called around 5:30 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 600 block of East Kent Street.

Police said they arrived on scene and found a man inside a home with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria for treatment.

The release added this was an isolated incident and there's no threat to the public.

SPD Chief John Franklin told The Pantagraph it was the first shooting his department has handled since he became chief eight months ago.

The chief said two arrests have been made, and his department is seeking charges. The suspects' identities weren't available Friday morning.

Franklin said Friday morning that the victim was out of surgery and in good condition. He described the man's wounds as not life-threatening.

The chief said he was proud of investigators for wrapping up the case over 16 hours of work.

Franklin said that includes SPD Officer Michael Taylor and Investigator Ryne Reel, plus LaSalle County Sheriff's Office Investigator Brian LeBeau. The chief said he went to the scene, as did Deputy Chief Robert Wood.

This story will be updated.