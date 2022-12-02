 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story breaking

State police on scene of fatal crash on Rivian Motorway

  • 0

NORMAL — Illinois State Police troopers are on the scene of a fatal crash Friday morning near Normal's Rivian electric vehicle factory.

1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian south of Bloomington

ISP Trooper Rodger Goines told The Pantagraph in an emailed statement that police were called at 7:10 a.m. Friday to a three-vehicle collision on Rivian Motorway at West College Avenue in Normal.

Normal man in custody on weapons charge

One of the vehicles involved is a semi-truck, Goines said. He said late Friday morning that troopers were still investigating at the scene, and the northbound lanes of Rivian Motorway are closed, as well as one southbound lane. Goines estimated the closure would last for several hours.

3rd suspect in Normal retail theft investigation faces murder charges in Champaign

The trooper described the crash as "fatal." No further information was immediately available Friday morning.

A Facebook post from the Normal Police Department stated its officers are assisting with the investigation. NPD added in the post that College Avenue is shut down at Rivian, and all traffic heading to the factory will need to approach from the north.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelenskiy announces crackdown on Russia-linked churches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News