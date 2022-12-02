State police on scene of fatal crash on Rivian Motorway

NORMAL — Illinois State Police troopers are on the scene of a fatal crash Friday morning near Normal's Rivian electric vehicle factory.

ISP Trooper Rodger Goines told The Pantagraph in an emailed statement that police were called at 7:10 a.m. Friday to a three-vehicle collision on Rivian Motorway at West College Avenue in Normal.

One of the vehicles involved is a semi-truck, Goines said. He said late Friday morning that troopers were still investigating at the scene, and the northbound lanes of Rivian Motorway are closed, as well as one southbound lane. Goines estimated the closure would last for several hours.

The trooper described the crash as "fatal." No further information was immediately available Friday morning.

A Facebook post from the Normal Police Department stated its officers are assisting with the investigation. NPD added in the post that College Avenue is shut down at Rivian, and all traffic heading to the factory will need to approach from the north.