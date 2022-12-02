State police investigating fatal crash on Rivian Motorway

NORMAL — Illinois State Police troopers responded a fatal crash Friday morning near Normal's Rivian electric vehicle factory.

ISP Trooper Rodger Goines told The Pantagraph in an emailed statement that police were called at 7:10 a.m. Friday to a three-vehicle collision on Rivian Motorway at West College Avenue in Normal.

One of the vehicles involved was a semi-truck, Goines said. He described the crash as "fatal."

He said Friday morning that as troopers investigated the scene, the northbound lanes of Rivian Motorway, as well as one southbound lane, would be closed for several hours.

A Facebook post from the Normal Police Department stated its officers were assisting with the investigation, and that College Avenue was shut down at Rivian Motorway. NPD posted at 12:45 p.m. Friday that College Avenue and Rivian Motorway had reopened.

No further information was immediately available Friday.