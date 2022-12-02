 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story breaking

State police investigating fatal crash on Rivian Motorway

  • 0

NORMAL — Illinois State Police troopers responded a fatal crash Friday morning near Normal's Rivian electric vehicle factory.

1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian south of Bloomington

ISP Trooper Rodger Goines told The Pantagraph in an emailed statement that police were called at 7:10 a.m. Friday to a three-vehicle collision on Rivian Motorway at West College Avenue in Normal.

Normal man in custody on weapons charge

One of the vehicles involved was a semi-truck, Goines said. He described the crash as "fatal."

He said Friday morning that as troopers investigated the scene, the northbound lanes of Rivian Motorway, as well as one southbound lane, would be closed for several hours. 

3rd suspect in Normal retail theft investigation faces murder charges in Champaign

A Facebook post from the Normal Police Department stated its officers were assisting with the investigation, and that College Avenue was shut down at Rivian Motorway. NPD posted at 12:45 p.m. Friday that College Avenue and Rivian Motorway had reopened.

No further information was immediately available Friday.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Germany turns to rejected asylum seekers to fill labor shortage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News