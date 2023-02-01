Shuttle bus company investigating after Bloomington fire

BLOOMINGTON — The company that owns a shuttle bus that caught fire and stopped interstate traffic in Bloomington earlier this week said it is investigating what happened.

The incident took place around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday near the Interstate 74 and Interstate 55 split, about four miles south of Market Street. Bloomington Fire Department spokesman Frank Friend said the driver was the only person onboard and no injuries were reported, though the bus was severely damaged.

A Rivian spokesman confirmed the vehicle was a shuttle bus serving Rivian and directed inquiries to TransWest, a Seattle-based transportation service company.

Courtney Sievers, vice president, chief of staff and continuous improvement at TransWest, said in an email that the bus was out-of-service and driving to another TransWest location when the fire started.

"TransWest is investigating an incident regarding a diesel bus fire in Bloomington, Illinois from earlier this morning," Sievers said in the email. "We are evaluating the situation internally at this time and will be working with the diesel bus manufacturer to identify the root cause."

Illinois State Police said troopers also responded to the report of a bus on fire. The agency confirmed that no injuries were reported and said no further information was available.

